Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 11.1 %

ABG stock opened at $304.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.09 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ABG

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.