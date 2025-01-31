Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 11.1 %
ABG stock opened at $304.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.09 and a fifty-two week high of $312.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
