Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total transaction of $407,798.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,511 shares in the company, valued at $52,483,138.91. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,905,566.04. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,156 shares of company stock worth $65,313,573. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $266.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.76. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $287.97. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of -175.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.19.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

