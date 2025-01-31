Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

FIS stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

