Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,417 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,417 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after purchasing an additional 342,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after buying an additional 517,179 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 447,800 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 546,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 103,810 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 498,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.