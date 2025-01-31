Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,739 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

