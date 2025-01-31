Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,346 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 821,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 82,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.