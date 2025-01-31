Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Aegon were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 88,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aegon by 22.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Price Performance

NYSE:AEG opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Aegon Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

