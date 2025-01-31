Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,888 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NU were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in NU by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NU by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NU shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

