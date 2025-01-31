Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 520 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

