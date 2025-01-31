Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $244,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,630,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,946,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 187,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,085,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after acquiring an additional 148,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $219.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.22 and a 52-week high of $221.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.34.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.