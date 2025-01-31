Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.97. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $12,925,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,340. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $21,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,764,380.96. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,000 shares of company stock worth $44,177,640 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.