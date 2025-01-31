Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 352,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,652,000 after buying an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,381.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

CINF opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

