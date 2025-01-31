Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,182,000 after buying an additional 1,834,491 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,232,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,232,000 after purchasing an additional 805,681 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,866,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14,049.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 713,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 708,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ELS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.