ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 51.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $20.92 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

