Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Evergy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 122,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Evergy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

