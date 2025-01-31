Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 228 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,634,000 after buying an additional 112,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,045,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 860,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.