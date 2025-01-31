Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 29,520 FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

FrontView REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

FrontView REIT stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

FVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

FrontView REIT Company Profile



FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

