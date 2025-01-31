Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWLP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BW LPG during the third quarter worth $11,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG in the third quarter worth about $5,653,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BWLP opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. BW LPG Limited has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities raised BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWLP

BW LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.