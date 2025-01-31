Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $486,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,645,000 after acquiring an additional 113,439 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 377,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 143,810 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 321,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 281,038 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

SPMO stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

