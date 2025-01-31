Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 50 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Charter Communications by 32.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.89.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $336.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.08 and its 200 day moving average is $352.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

