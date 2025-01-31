Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $312,000 Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TORM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TORM by 76.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TORM by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TORM by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TORM stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.89 million. TORM had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TORM plc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.64%. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

