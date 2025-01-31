F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.38.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $301.48 on Wednesday. F5 has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,407.14. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 1,681.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,898,000 after purchasing an additional 269,602 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 191,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $35,090,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $345,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

