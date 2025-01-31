Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 140 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth $50,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $275.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $219.81 and a 52 week high of $278.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.