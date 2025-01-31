Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 410 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.78 and its 200-day moving average is $153.83. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

