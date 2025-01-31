Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 564 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,221,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,791,000 after acquiring an additional 549,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,480,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,951,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after buying an additional 468,190 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

