Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

