Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,224 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.80 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

