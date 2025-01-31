Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,613 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

MYR Group stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

