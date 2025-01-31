Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,250 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,337,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,686,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

IBIT stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.