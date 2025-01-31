Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after acquiring an additional 275,606 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE JLL opened at $283.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $168.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

