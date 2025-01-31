Fifth Third Bancorp Has $358,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 765,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 325,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 33.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 19.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

