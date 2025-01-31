Fifth Third Bancorp Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,476.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 909.5% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

