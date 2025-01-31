Fifth Third Bancorp Has $431,000 Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,297,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1,146.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,227,000 after buying an additional 1,376,315 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4,081.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $11,094,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

