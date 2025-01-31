Fifth Third Bancorp Has $445,000 Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). Smurfit Westrock had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This is an increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 672.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

