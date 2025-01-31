Fifth Third Bancorp Has $460,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 69,047 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $258.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $142.26 and a 52-week high of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.24.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.91.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

