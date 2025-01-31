Fifth Third Bancorp Has $572,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

CPT stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.