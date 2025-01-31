Fifth Third Bancorp Has $605,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.3 %

TECH stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

