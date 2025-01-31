Fifth Third Bancorp Has $642,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

