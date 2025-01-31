Fifth Third Bancorp Has $644,000 Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,559,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,341,000 after buying an additional 1,009,548 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,135,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,909,000 after buying an additional 559,564 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,071,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $121,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,729.82. This represents a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $567,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,794.96. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,724. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CWAN opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,848.55, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

