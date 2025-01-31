Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,803,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,307,000 after buying an additional 253,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,124,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,301,000 after buying an additional 49,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.97 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

