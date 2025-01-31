Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $104.63.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1329 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.18%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

