Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,288,000 after purchasing an additional 654,404 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,488,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,837,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,189,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,047,000 after acquiring an additional 257,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,841,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.621 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

