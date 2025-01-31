Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 38.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

