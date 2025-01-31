Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,168 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Textron were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

