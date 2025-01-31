Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,580 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 147.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3,804.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

