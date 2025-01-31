Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,900 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 906.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Yum China by 56.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $110,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $47.59 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.