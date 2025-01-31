Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,405 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $104.88 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

NetEase Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

