Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,535 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $46,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $72.21 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 38.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

