Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,664 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

NYSE:TSN opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.