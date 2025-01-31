Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 384 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,762,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,147,000 after buying an additional 387,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after buying an additional 385,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

NYSE:LYV opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $144.80.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

